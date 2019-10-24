Snapchat has emerged as the biggest culprit for cellphone use while driving, with researchers now reporting that one in six young people use the photo-sharing app while behind the wheel in Australia .
For a few, the Snapchat use only involved looking at, or replying to, other people's messages. But 15% of those surveyed said they had used their phone to send a video or photo via Snapchat at the same time as controlling their vehicle.
For the study published in the journal Accident Analysis and Prevention, researchers from Queensland University of Technology (QUT) surveyed 503 Queensland drivers aged 17 to 25 about using the app on the road.