Fifteen lucky South African adults now have an opportunity to complete their matric after they won the most recent #Matric4Madiba competition, run by adult education provider Media Works. The winners of the competition comprise 15 individuals whose finances or circumstances prevented them from completing their secondary education.

Through Media Works’ Adult Matric programme – Matric Works – they will be able to study for free towards their nationally recognised Amended Senior Certificate (ASC), a qualification that is equivalent to a matric.

The #Matric4Madiba competition was launched in 2018 and was inspired by Mandela’s belief in the power of education to transform the lives of individuals, families, communities and societies.

“By taking part in and winning #Matric4Madiba, these 15 adults each have a key to unlocking a brighter future for themselves by getting a matric. In South Africa, the fact is that a matric certificate is a passport to improving your job and education opportunities. It’s now up to these adults to make the most of this opportunity,” said Jackie Carroll, Media Works’ chief executive and co-founder.

The competition, which was run through Facebook in recent weeks, received almost 200 applications. The final winners range from 23-55 years of age and come from across South Africa, hailing from places such as Morokweng in the North West to Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape.

The 2019 #Matric4Madiba winners: