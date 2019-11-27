File photo: SOS Children’s Villages South Africa is a child-focused organisation, looking after children who have lost the care of their parents. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

To mark 16 Days of Activism, SOS Children’s Villages have called for intensified efforts by stakeholders to end the abuse and violence against women and children; for stakeholders to work together to ensure that children, young people, and women begin to enjoy a society where they feel safe. "We believe that no child should grow up alone and that every child should live in a stable and caring family as part of a supportive community. However, this cannot be if children are exposed to, or are victims of violence and abuse," said the independent, non-governmental organisation.

SOS Children’s Villages South Africa is a child-focused organisation, looking after children who have lost the care of their parents and of their immediate families.

"Our skilled caregivers work with these children to provide them with love, respect and care. To equip them to fully understand these children, the caregivers are provided with psychosocial support, training and ongoing professional development.

"Our efforts that go towards child-protection continue to be intensified. The organisation also has Child Safeguarding Investigators, who have the responsibility of safeguarding children and investigating where there have been breaches of child protection.