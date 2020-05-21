3 ways to celebrate Eid al-Fitr together (but apart) during lockdown

The month of Ramadaan has been somewhat different to previous years. For many South Africans who've had to spend the time apart from loved ones, it's especially hard. The same will apply to this weekend's Eid al-Fitr. A celebration that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadaan, the day is normally spent with family and friends. But if you're wondering how to make the most of things, there are ways. Digital memories For those who are living alone, or are far away from their loved ones during this time, making memories together will require a unique dose of creativity. Luckily, there’s a new app that was created exactly with the current situation in mind. ForKeeps allows you to create your own shared, digital memories in themed albums, which can be widely accessed and so are perfect for Eid. You can invite your loved ones to add to your album, creating a shared place to show off your special outfits for the day and have them record and add their Eid Mubarak wishes and pictures of how they are spending their day.

The app is available for download on Google Play or iOS Appstore, or can be accessed via their website here.

Pay it forward

Charity is one of the central values of Islam, and now is the perfect time to give back as South Africa’s poorest citizens bear the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. The best way to show your support is by doing something that will reach those most in need, but which you can contribute to without endangering your own health - or the health of those you’re seeking to assist.

Buy Relate bracelets from 100% not-for-profit social enterprises, available at a range of retailers. Picture: Supplied





The Relate Trust is a 100 percent NPO that has, during the last 10 years, raised over R60-million for hundreds of local and international charities through the selling of bracelets. During the pandemic, they have called upon new and old supporters to help them to continue the work they’re doing by making a donation via their website.

Simply visit www.relate.org.za/donate to make a donation of your choice.

Virtual family lunch

If you’re longing to enjoy a hearty lunch with your family and loved ones, Google’s premium video conferencing platform Google Meet is now free for everyone, everywhere, and is the perfect option to ensure your family and friends can still “gather” together for an unforgettable celebration. Guests need only have a Google email address in order to sign up and enjoy video conferencing features like screen sharing, real-time captions, and video layout toggle preferences.