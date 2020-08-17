4 back to school apps to make virtual learning more fun

With most learners returning to school this week across the country, time is of the essence as schools play catch up with the curriculum. Thankfully, there’s a host of apps and website available online that can make virtual learning less stressful and more fun. Below, Mosaic Group share their list of apps that can help parents, students, and caregivers as they navigate schooling from home. SnapCalc Struggling to help the little ones with tricky math problems? Don't stress - SnapCalc is as easy as 1,2,3. Simply snap a photo of the problem (it recongnizes both handwritten and typed) and you will receive the answer along with the solution so that you can take your student through the problem solving step by step!

Notepad+

With a full house the last thing parents want is more paper and clutter to go along with chaos of homeschooling. Notepad+ is a great and greener alternative to traditional notebooks.

Kids can draw, scribble and sketch on their tablet with the natural feel and flow of pen to paper – make note taking a breeze. Choose from a selection of pens, highlighters and colours for true handwriting experience.

Moodnotes

This is one for the whole family. With the added stress of the pandemic weighing on us all - it's more important than ever to practice self care. Journaling and tracking your moods can help you clear your mind and lead to a more thoughtful approach to your day.

Moodnotes can be a fun way to introduce such practice to your kids by simply asking - how are you feeling today and having them track their answer within the app.

Daily Burn 365 Fit Family

Suitable for all ages — it’s a perfect gym class substitute. Families can work out together or adults can press play and let the kids do their thing.

Daily Burn is available on iOS, Android, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and desktop and mobile web, and all of the workouts in the 365 Fit Family collection can be done without any equipment, so you can get moving anytime and anywhere.