4 ways to ease your child into the new school year

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Krsangi Radhe Sending our children back to school amid the second wave of Covid-19 is worrying. Every parent seeks to offer a sound education for their child and wish for the best possible standard and quality of education, yet in the face of a global pandemic we are consumed with worry about the our children’s safety as well as the necessary adjustments that need to be made. The education system has come under extreme pressure during the pandemic, and children, parents and teachers have had to adapt as best as possible. When thinking of children returning to the classroom here are a few key factors to consider:

1. Talk to the school management team about the learning options that are available.

Since June last year schools have had to adapt to a new learning styles and many have adapted to the online learning space.

Some schools may present the option for contact and/or online classes; whereas others might have only the contact-class facility.

Talking to the school managers will help you gain a better understanding of what is available and help you make an informed decision that is best for your family.

Should your child return to on-site schooling, be sure to know when your child is meant to attend school as there will be a roster system in place.

2. Keep your child engaged in the Covid-19 trends (age dependent) and emphasise the need to maintain the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking to your child in a gentle yet effective manner will ensure that they are ready to return to the classroom safely.

Also, it is important for parents to practise the safety protocols in order to be good role models for their children. Remember that children learn from what they see, therefore it is imperative that parents themselves adhere to the safety practices.

3. To feel anxious and fearful at this time is understandable. As a parent, keeping your child safe is your priority; this falls within the innate nature of parents.

A human instinct offers the protection over children and, during the weeks that your child has been home (since the end of the 2020 academic assessments), you have taken the safety of your child within your immediate care.

To now let go of your child into the school environment (during a global pandemic) can be daunting. Therefore, ensure that you are familiar with the school safety protocols – this will allow you to feel more at ease when your child returns to school.

Also remember that it is only natural for your child to feel anxious about returning to school. Although the pandemic has been with us for more than 10 months, we are all trying to adjust as best as we can. Children are no different. They are resilient but do require extra support.

4. Do not neglect mental or physical health. Encourage your child to speak about their fears.

Physical distancing (not being able to hug a friend or share stationery can feel “weird”) and wearing masks (for new learners) strange. Be sure to help them understand the need for the measures that are presented (be it either on-site or online).

By discussing this with your child (and explaining the “why”), they will be able to better understand the need to physically distance, wear masks and sanitise their hands.

Remaining emotionally strong can be challenging (for adults and children alike). It is, therefore, important to talk to a trusted friend, partner or professional if you are feeling anxious. At some point we have openly discussed rising Covid-19 infection rates, deaths of loved ones or those who are ill but, subconsciously, the discussions can affect our children.

Therefore, it is important to nourish your child through emotional support and, if necessary, seek professional help.

Physical health is equally important. Taking your pet for a walk, walking around the block with your family or doing some yoga together will help keep you fit and healthy. As children might sit for long periods (with online learning), it is important that they get active.

The key to successfully navigating through this difficult time is communication. Phasing into the new academic year may be difficult and uncertain but it is possible.

Children sense the energy that parents/caregivers offer and it is, therefore, important for parents to keep positive and keep the energy up.

Krsangi Radhe is the founder of Sankalpa Coaching. She is an NLP practitioner, life coach helping women, children and couples and time-line therapist. Krsangi Radhe is an educator in the public sector, author and motivational speaker. You can reach her at [email protected] www.sankalpacoaching.co.za

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.