As we head into a new school year, newspapers and TV stations will soon be filled with images of adorable children on their first day of school which will mean it’s also “back-to-school” for a whole new generation of parents.
What we won't see, however, are the pictures of what those adorable kids look like when they're heading home. With the Grade R school day only lasting a few hours, it is truly puzzling how they can come back home covered in everything from paint and grass stains to juice and other foods.
But there are many ways to preserve and prolong the life of your children's uniforms.
Start by always reading and following the care instructions, wash with colder water when possible (when clothes aren’t too grubby!), don’t hang items in direct sunlight for too long, and get your kids to change into play clothes as soon as they get home.
This last point will prevent further marks or stains because, at the end of the day, your child is likely to frequently come home from school covered in all manner of grime grass, dirt, food, sticky juice, or ink, to name a few.