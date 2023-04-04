5 creative ways to have family fun over Easter

Easter fun activities can include egg decorating, egg hunts, Easter-themed crafts, baking Easter treats, attending church services, and spending time with loved ones. Other activities can include watching Easter-themed movies or plays, going on nature walks to observe the blooming of flowers, and donating to charity.

In addition, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, revealed five family fun activities to celebrate this year’s Easter at home or over the phone. Digital Easter egg hunt Remember the days when you scoured the house, or went out into the garden and hunted in Mum's flowers for those delicious chocolate Easter eggs?

With a bit of planning and some creative tech additions, you can grow those memories across generations, by video-calling granny and grandad on a “digital Easter egg hunt” so they can enjoy this fun activity with their grandchildren. Choose your hiding spots Decide where you are going to hide the Easter eggs and using your Nokia X20 (because it allows you to take multiple angles at the same time), snap a picture of an area near each hiding spot that can act as a clue for the kids.

Give granny and grandpa the leading clue Create a clue for every hiding spot that the grandparents (or whoever you will be patching in digitally to take part in the fun) will share with the kids. This clue, together with the photo you take, will lead to the egg. Enjoy a meal together

Every seasonal holiday allows us to eat our hearts out; it’s the best part of celebrations. Easter is the time for pickle fish and hot cross buns. Hence, enjoy a meal together with your family. There was a time when we couldn’t get together and enjoy family meals together. Easter Movie Night

For those who enjoy cuddling up with pets and family members in front of the TV, you can easily enjoy an Easter movie together by creating an Easter Movie Night WhatsApp group. Here you will set an exact time that you will all start watching the movie together, then enjoy comments on the group about theories on plot twists, shared amusement at hilarious scenes, and selfies of you eating popcorn and Easter eggs while watching the movie. Here are some Easter Movie that brings out the Easter spirit: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Peter Rabbit 2, Watership Down, Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade, The Passion of the Christ. Have A Mobile Easter Silent Disco

Silent discos are not only meant for big beach parties. Set up your physical party space with some Easter decorations, get your food and drinks ready, and create a Mobile Easter Party music playlist using Spotify that you can share with your family group. Connect your headphones to your mobile and dial your family members in; hit that play button and enjoy an awesome Easter party together. Online Easter Quiz Test your general knowledge against your family members with an online Easter quiz. You can set a time where everyone will start the quiz together, and then give a time limit (no cheating!). The winner has to do a funny dance or sing on camera - or make it more competitive and the winner has to buy everyone a digital coffee voucher.