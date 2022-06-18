5 last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas to make him smile

WITH the public holiday, Youth Day, in the middle of the week, it’s understandable that many people have lost track of the days. So if you’re one of those people who only now realised – or it perhaps simply slipped your mind – that it’s Father’s Day tomorrow and haven’t gotten the most important man in your life a little something, then here are a few gift ideas for you.

Story continues below Advertisement

Scent of dad If it’s a scent you’re after, but you don’t know where to start in the perfume aisle, then take a look at the Playboy VIP Cologne and the Gold Series Pour Homme EDT. The scents are world-class, and you won’t be breaking the bank to find the perfect fragrance for your pops. (Available at Dischem)

Something for the non-drinker How about a bottle of Origiin Berg Spice Gin? Berg Spice is a carefully infused blend of Pear, Elderflower and Cape indigenous Rooibos, with our 100% wood-fired hydro distilled juniper H2O spirit. (Available from Drink Nil)

Story continues below Advertisement

A little bit of self-care

Story continues below Advertisement

A few self-care items will assist dad with the simple act of taking time to focus on himself. Self-care will have dad looking better, and feeling calm, focused, and happy. He will love this Clarins Men Energizing Gel. (Available at Woolworths)

Story continues below Advertisement

Keep his beard in check Clubman 3 Piece Beard Kit features three of the brand’s best-selling men’s grooming products: 2-in-1 Beard Conditioner which combines facial moisturiser and beard conditioner in one product, Beard Balm. It helps you manage your beard without stiff paste or heavy wax and beard oil, which soothes dry skin and provides light shine and moisture.

Keep him warm and cosy With winter upon us, outerwear is a must-have. Show dad some TLC with these warm outer garments to keep him extra warm and cosy.