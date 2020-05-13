5 Mzansi moms who are taking over TikTok

They’re not regular moms, they’re the cool Mzansi moms of TikTok.

The life-cycle of a social media app begins when a mixed group of Millennials and Gen-Zers download it, cultivate its popularity by inviting friends to join and then start creating crazy viral challenges that get the media in a frenzy.

However, when it comes to TikTok, these influencers are usually between the ages of 14 and 19.





As the video sharing site attracts more and more attention, it brings along new audiences too, such as the parents of TikTok.





Perhaps, at first, they joined for a laugh, or maybe they even downloaded it as a way to spy on their kids.





However, the irony is that everyone loves them and they’re fast becoming an integral part of the app with their niche videos serving to inform and entertain.





Within that parent group, or rather leading the pack, are the celebrity moms.





These trend setting moms are in a league of their own as they have massive audiences and fans who are quick to hop on their band wagons.





Here are five fabulous TikTok moms from Mzansi:





Semone Skosan

@semoneskosan





Entrepreneur, influencer and brand ambassador, Semone Skosan is definitely the “cool mom” she’s dubbed herself as in the bio of her TikTok profile.





Rounding up the family, she enjoy sharing videos partaking in viral dance challenges, hitting every move perfectly to the beat as well as making up skits to go along with the multitude of sounds available on the app.





Busiswa Gqulu

@busiswaahofficial









Poet turned gqom super star Busiswa Gqulu is making Mzansi proud on TikTok with an array of proudly South African content dotted all over her profile.





On Freedom Day, the mother to a two year old son treated her audience to a "Sarafina!" dance.





However, for the most part, her page is filled with candid moments from her everyday life like music gigs, sporting events and workouts.





Aisha Baker

@bakedonline









Lifestyle blogger Aisha Baker is mom to two-year old Khalid. Dominating on most social media apps, from Twitter to Youtube, we aren’t surprised that she’s also taking TikTok by a storm.





Roping in her hubby, South African cricketer Wayne Parnell, into some of her videos, she’s had her fans in stitches with her quirky takes on popular challenges and voice dubs that she’s used in very creative ways.





Pearl Thusi

@pearl_thusi









Mom to an adorable little girl named Okuhle, the "Queen Sono" star, Pearl Thusi has been owning her space on the app since last year.





From hilarious lip syncing skits to messing around with the array of filters available, she's already amassed a following of over 86.3K followers.





DJ Zinhle

@therealdjzinhle









DJ Zinhle is one of Mzansi's most popular DJs and her chart-topping hit, "Umlilo", is still one of the most heard tracks in the country.





If you ever want to take a sneak peek at her fabulous life, and see your favourite star let loose, this is the ultimate spot to learn about her light-hearted and quirky side.



