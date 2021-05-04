5 professional services you can gift your mom this Mother’s Day

It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday and I’m sure you’ve exhausted all the usual Mother’s Day gift options.

No doubt she doesn’t need yet another pair of slippers. As much as she smiles when she receives that box of expensive chocolates, in the back of her mind she’s more worried about what they will do to her health. That’s most probably why the grandkids end up enjoying them more than she does.

Coming up with new and creative gift ideas becomes more and more difficult as we get older.

Consider giving her a useful personal service instead.

A few ideas to consider for Mother’s Day:

Private chef: The services of a private chef is no longer reserved for the rich and famous. Hire mom a her own professional chef for a day. In that way, she can enjoy a meal prepared by a professional in the comfort of her own home. This is a gift you can benefit from as well.

Personal chef. Picture: Pexels

Professional home organiser: Does your mom’s wardrobe need a spring clean or the pantry need organising? Professionals can do that for her. Often these much-needed tasks can be overwhelming. Living in cluttered and disorganised spaces can be mentally taxing.

Personal style consultant: If your mom is stuck in a style rut, let her update her look with the help of a professional. A stylist and wardrobe consultant will get her out of those frumpy pants.

Landscape designer: Does your mom practically live in her garden? Hire a landscaper to give your mom advice on how to lay out her garden. Avid gardeners would appreciate a fresh eye, a few tips and creative suggestions on how to maximise their garden space.

Mobile beauty therapist: What better way to enjoy a beauty treatment than in your own home? Mobile beauty therapist have become popular because many people are still opting to stay home. Whether it’s a simple mani and pedi or a full-body massage, mom would appreciate not having to leave home to have it done.