- 1 cup cooking salt
- 2 cups of flour
- 1 cup hot water
- Food colouring
- Mix together salt and flour, gradually add the hot water combined with food colouring.
- Mix into a dough consistency and then knead the until smooth.
- Divide the dough into small rock shapes, make them roughly the same thickness and size so that they bake evenly.
- Gather some toys that can be pressed into form your fossils (plastic animals & dinosaurs feet and body parts work well).
- The salt dough can be air dried but for a better quicker result bake it slowly on low heat until rock hard at 120 degrees for an-hour-and-a-half depending on the size of your fossils.
Spend the day drawing and painting, getting your child revved up for an at-home art exhibition. Once all the art is done, use pegs and twine (tied at two secure points at either end of a room) to display all the beautiful art. Invite family over to view the art or bid on pieces of art they’d like to take home.
3. Have an indoor picnic
Kids love using their imaginations. Lay out a blanket in the lounge, pack a basket of your favourite snacks, and bring along your favourite board games. Imagine you're on a trip to the park, beach or simply your backyard, it’s the perfect family activity.
4. Cook together
From stirring, to sprinkling and being the perfect taste testers, kids absolutely love helping out in the kitchen by preparing meals.
Watch this video for snack inspiration:
5. Puddle jumping
If it's not too chilly outside, brave the dreary weather, armed with gum boots, umbrellas and raincoats. Once you're all kitted out, embrace the rain by jumping in muddy puddles to make special memories your kids won't soon forget.