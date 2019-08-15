It's raining it's pouring, the kids are practically snoring.





When poor weather hits, kids can lose patience while being cooped up indoors and restlessness only leads to the old, "Mom, Dad, I'm BORED!" tantrums. But, there's no need to fret, there are a ton of fun family activities to keep you occupied the next time there's stormy weather.





Here' are five rainy day activities to do with your kids:





1. Make DIY Dinosaur fossils





Picture: Pinterest

If you’re looking for an activity to wow your kids when the weather is looking dreary, making fossils is the perfect activity to keep them busy. Once the sun comes out again, you can have fun burying them in the garden and digging them up, dusting them off and learning about the new dinosaur species you've just discovered.





Here's h ow to make your own realistic salt dough fossils:





Ingredients

1 cup cooking salt

2 cups of flour

1 cup hot water

Food colouring

Directions