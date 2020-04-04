5 things parents can do to ensure a calm start to the day

Finding things to do for children can be a tough business at times, it can also be more challenging when they are not at school for a while. These easy kids' activities will keep them occupied for a while. Get ready before the children wake up

This tip can seem like a difficult one, particularly if you are not an early-riser of course, but note this. Even waking up 30 minutes before your children help you do so much, you can concentrate on setting them up for success. Limit screen time in the morning With so many screens saturating your child's day, let the morning be a break and a chance to reflect. Using other communication outlets like music to grab their attention but leave them free to concentrate on the tasks at hand and put their minds in a good place for the day to come. Prepare weekends outfits It's a big time waster to pick an outfit each morning. Let's face it, nobody is that early on top of their decision-making game and would be pushed to throw some sort of thinking into anything. Preparing clothes on weekends for any day of the week would help save a ton of time and energy that could be put elsewhere. Develop homework structure

An organized homework station will save a lot of time and help you channel your effort into teaching yourself how basic math works. a mobile cart might be a good idea for quick morning picking, so you can wheel it to the table when working and back to the do for an easy morning pickup. Promoting Independence