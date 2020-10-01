5 things parents should note about Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s level 1 briefing

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday hosted a media briefing on key developments in the education sector relating to Covid-19 level 1 restrictions. “The sector is proceeding well under difficult conditions; and we commend the work done by our dedicated teachers and staff to ensure that the system returns to some semblance of normalcy,” said Motshekga. Motshekga’s announcement comes as the country eases restrictions in level 1. But she noted there was cause for concern. “We are however, concerned that there are learners who have not returned to school yet. “In the schools that we have visited, the return rate is between eighty to ninety percent. While it is encouraging to see the numbers increase gradually, we appeal to parents release their children to return to school,” she added.

The below developments have been proposed or implemented by the Department of Basic Education.

Extra tuition for matric learners

“The matric learners have been in school since the first week of June; and only had a weeks break in July.

“Provinces have put in a place a whole range of measures to support the learners – this includes Saturday and Sunday classes,” said Motshekga.

Teachers with comorbidities

Teachers with comorbidities, who were granted concessions in levels 3 and 2, are expected to report for duty.

Extracurricular activities

With the country having moved to alert level 1, Basic Education will propose that non-contact sport training and physical activities in schools should resume, subject to compliance with measures to prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19.

The department will gazette new directions in this regard once the processes have been completed.

Revised school calendar

Motshekga has confirmed that schools will reopen on January 25, 2021.

The school calendar will be gazetted on Friday, after which, it will be publicly available.

“We are fully aware that the country needs the school calendar for effective planning purposes; and we have worked hard to ensure it is done properly; taking into account the disruptions that have occurred in 2020.”

Schools will need to carry over some of the curriculum work into 2021.

Matric exams

“As we had already announced before, the June Senior Certificate examination was postponed, and will now be written together with the National Senior Certificate examination in November 2020,” said Motshekga.

The examination timetable for the combined June and November examination has to be amended; so that this examination commences in November, instead of October 2020, as was initially planned.

The writing of the 2020 NSC examination will commence on November 5, 2020, and conclude on December 15, 2020.