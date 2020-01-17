University can be pretty daunting when you’re fresh out of high school and not used to being independent, not to mention the multiple things that are involved with being a university student.
Nothing can ever prepare you for the drastic life change, but there are a few tips and tricks to help you navigate and win at varsity life.
1. Learn how to budget
Sometimes you have to sacrifice going out now and then to focus on the more important things.
Being the life of the party is fun and all but not when you’re going home to have a bowl of noodles for dinner. The best way to keep track of your spending is to create a monthly budget, here you cost out how much you need for food, transport, toiletries etc.