5 ways to get your children off screens and outdoors during the holiday break

Cape Town - According to an article in Miracle, children spend up to seven hours in front of a screen, whether it be a laptop or smartphone. In a report – 2018 Healthy Active Kids South Africa (Haksa) – it states that children in South Africa spend more than three hours a day on a screen – and no, this doesn’t include school work.

This study was done before the pandemic which means that during lockdown period with all it’s restrictions, where we spent hours in our homes, children (and adults) added more screen time to their days. The school holidays are coming up and, as a result, children of all ages will have more time on their hands to be attached to phones, tablets, computers and televisions. However, you can decrease the amount of time your child spends staring at screens, and instead get them out and about. Here are fun and creative ways to get your children off screens and outside.

Plan nature walks and hikes Fresh air! Depending on how old your child is and what their fitness level is, you can plan for mild to moderate walks and hikes. It doesn’t have to be the highest hills, if you are in an area that is close to a nature reserve, a mountain or some parks, you could head out as a family to do a walk. Go on a bush break

If you have the means to, plan a holiday in the bush, such as a outdoor camp site, for the family. There’s no better way to keep kids off their devices than to physically take them away from them or into an area that encourages disconnecting. The Kruger National Park is an excellent choice for families as kids and adults alike will be captivated by the animals, the smell of the outdoors and the wide open spaces. If you need a magical place to stay, Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge has family rooms in the land-based rooms called Bridge House. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lowveld Photographer (@kylelewinphotography) In addition to what Shalati has to offer, families can also head to the nearby Kruger Station precinct, which has tons of activities for both adults and children.

Enjoy your own backyard If you have outdoor space in the form of a backyard, you can make the most of these school holidays. Get the children to make bird feeders and to top these up when they get low. This not only gets children outside, but also excited about doing their part for nature. If your yard isn’t too child-friendly at the moment and in need of some TLC and a clean-up, you can enlist the help of SweepSouth’s outdoor services. With the help of SweepSouth and by using the gardening services booked through the app, you can have your yard ready for child-like adventures in no time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SweepSouth (@sweepsouth_sa) Alen Ribic, co-founder of SweepSouth and dad of three, notes that even if your yard is small, you can make it a fun and enjoyable space for the whole family. Enjoy activities such as starting your own vegetable and plant garden. Sign them up to volunteer at an animal shelter The majority of kids absolutely adore animals. Volunteering at an animal shelter near you is the perfect distraction.

This one is more for the older children who probably need the screen break more than their younger siblings, if we’re honest. Animal shelters are always in need of volunteers to do some cleaning, walk the animals, help with playtime and more. You could sign your child up to volunteer at one of these organisations - especially if they are animal lovers themselves. Various reports also suggest that, when children are exposed to pets and animals, it can help with confidence and self-esteem. It also teaches responsibility and can assist in teaching empathy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlumPets Animal Shelter (@plumpets) Set up outdoor play dates with other parents

The great thing about school holidays and being a parent is knowing that there are hundreds and thousands of other parents going through the same thing as you. Most parents out there are wondering what on earth to do with their children these school holidays. So, why not set up outdoor play dates and activities together? Each day could be a different parent's responsibility to come up with something fun. And it doesn’t have to be the whole day, either. It could be an hour-long treasure hunt in someone’s backyard, a picnic in the local park, a walk along the beach with other parents and children, or even a creative and messy play day where children get to do arts and crafts and are encouraged to get messy. There are various benefits to your child spending more time outside and being active. These benefits include, according to a report in Miracle, more appreciation for the environment, use of all five senses, emotional development, expanded learning space, and many more.