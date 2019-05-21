Once you’ve narrowed down your options for high school applications, do your research thoroughly. Picture: Jason Boud, ANA Pics

Most Grade 7s should be mentally preparing themselves for the next milestone in their academic careers - high school. The transition from primary to high school is not to be taken lightly. It’s an arduous road, one that requires input from you and your child. Lucky for you, there’s still time to steer them in the right direction, and make positive changes. Here’s how:

Attend PTA meetings

Children tend to do better in school when supported academically by their parents. It also means you’re taking a more hands-on approach to their school work by actively becoming more involved.

Set goals

“One of the best techniques for preparing for the school year and also maintaining good performance is goal setting,” says Hein Hofmeyr, a clinical psychologist at Akeso Nelspruit.

Be realistic

Once you’ve narrowed down your options for high school applications, do your research thoroughly. Most schools have different admissions policies, and sometimes your child’s academic results may not be in line with the school’s expectations.

Support homework expectations

“Every young person differs when it comes to attention and dedication to studies, homework and exam preparation,” explains Clare Pretorius, senior deputy principal at Trinityhouse High Randpark Ridge.

Use technology for the greater good

The internet is filled with digital productivity tools that can help to give young people an edge, notes Dr Corrin Varady, the chief executive of IDEA Digital Education.