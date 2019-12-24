7 Redditors on the best Christmas gifts they've ever received









The best gifts are often the ones with the most thought behind them as these Redditors expressed in a thread about the best Christmas gifts they’ve ever received. Picture: Pexels The best gifts are often the ones with the most thought behind them as these Redditors expressed in a thread about the best Christmas gifts they’ve ever received. From homemade cookies to pets and socks, here are seven of the best gifts these Reddit users ever received: An antique treasure One year my husband gave me an antique dining table. I had admired it in a flea market a few weeks before Christmas. It was the first time he HEARD what I said, REMEMBERED what I said, and ACTED ON IT. - CharSea

The dress of her dreams

I'd drawn a dress and told my mom that I wished I had it (she was a costume designer and seamstress for a theatre before a security guard went crazy and burned it down).

She just nodded and went back to what she was doing, seemingly disinterested. So imagine my surprise when I open a box with that dress inside! She'd spent three days, taking her lunches at her mom's house nearby to sew and did the hand stitching during slow moments at work. I've since outgrown that dress, but I still have it and demand to be buried in it.

- Cohult

An acoustic guitar

Best present will always be when my wife (then girlfriend) got me a beautiful acoustic guitar for christmas. We were both broke college kids and I was really impressed she bought me what I thought was a hardshell case for the electric guitar I already had but opened it to find a gorgeous Ovation. I still have no idea how she saved enough to buy it but it makes me smile every time I play it.

- Young_Omni_Man

Funny socks

I got a pair of socks that said "this meeting is bullsh-t". I wear them every Friday and flash them to my chill co-workers if the meeting goes long.

- No-Ratio

A handy kitchen gadget

This is such an old man response... Last year I got one of those pressure cooking crock pots, and I think I've used it at least once a week for all of 2019. I can make pulled pork in like an hour, and because I got the larger one I can make 6 pounds on Sunday for my weekly meal planning. I've done stews, rice, chili, BBQ pork/chicken, pot roast, mashed potatoes, butter chicken, carnitas, the list is endless. Takes like five minutes to clean...I know, I know, hail corporate, but that thing is amazing.

- Ianebriated

Delicious treats

I made an off-hand remark one day that my ultimate fantasy cookie would be vanilla-oatmeal-chocolate chip filled with peanut butter. I'm not even sure how such a thing could be made. My mother-in-law remembered me saying it, and like 4 years later shows up with them for me for Christmas. Said it took her that long of trying, once a year, to get them to a point where they were 'good' and worth giving anyone. They were f----ing amazing.

- Billbapapa

Something thoughtful

My friend is a really sweet guy and he remembered me saying that I hated having to mash avocados with a fork for guac, so he bought me a really nice mortar and pestle.

- Lockshala