The best gifts are often the ones with the most thought behind them as these Redditors expressed in a thread about the best Christmas gifts they’ve ever received.
From homemade cookies to pets and socks, here are seven of the best gifts these Reddit users ever received:
An antique treasure
One year my husband gave me an antique dining table. I had admired it in a flea market a few weeks before Christmas. It was the first time he HEARD what I said, REMEMBERED what I said, and ACTED ON IT.
- CharSea