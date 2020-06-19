7 TikTok dads you need to know about

From their dry sense of humour to partaking in embarrassing dance challenges, it seems dads are the butt of every good TikTok and we’re absolutely loving it.

Hailing from the shores of Mzansi to far and wide, these dads have charmed their way into our hearts, fast becoming a major part of the TikTok community.

Here are 7 of our favourite TikTok dads:





@terrell_jarius





Terrell and Jarius Joseph had quite a tumultuous journey into fatherhood when their son was born prematurely at just 36 weeks weighing 1.36kgs.





However, he defied all odds and is now a healthy almost 3 year old with a younger sister.





Partaking in all the dance challenges, showing off their matching family outfits as well as precious moments from everyday life, these two dads also have an important message to share.





Through every video that they, they seek to inspire and encourage love through their personal journey of fatherhood and same sex marriage.





@bonglez





702 Radio Presenter, Bongani Bingwa, describes himself as a “regular Dad totally in love with his daughter” in the bio of his account.





And, from the content he posts, it totally shows. His account is dotted with videos of the pair taking part in trending challenges, playing pranks on each other and of course, dancing.





In the caption of a picture of him and his daughter practicing their dance moves for TikTok video, Bingwa shared his thoughts on parenting: “People say you must be a parent and not a friend to your kids. I think that is wrong. Nothing will ever make me NOT her parent but in the years to come with the challenges she will face, I'm betting she is going to need me as a friend too.”





@kay_sibiya





Local celeb, Kay Sibaya has, is a television staple on the screens of South Africans.





Currently portraying Ayanda on SABC 1’s telenovela ‘Uzalo’, he’s already cultivated quite the loyal audience on his latest venture, TikTok. The doting girl dad created his account in the midst of the lockdown but it seems he’s already mastered the app with posts of hilarious magic tricks and illusions that have his family rolling their eyes.





@somg63





A wonderful father to Bahumi, TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has also recently joined the TikTok community and has brought all the Somgaga vibes with him. Fully committing to every skit with props, outfits, wigs and makeup, he gravitates more towards lip-syncing to viral songs, like “ZOL” by Max Hurrell.





@maggiesdad123 and @maggiethurmon

Virtually every video on Maggie’s account stars her father, Dan, a keynote speaker, author and performer, who she makes and creates viral dances with. Always laughing, the duo seem to have a fun, light-hearted and healthy father-daughter relationship that’s more like that of best friends. Fans are constantly commenting on how their videos brighten their day and it’s true, when scrolling through their accounts you can’t help but smile.





@courtnallskosan





Courtnall Skosan is not only one of South Africa’s most well-loved rugby players, but one of our favourite SA dads, too. Pop onto his profile to explore a range of helpful and inspiring workout content as well as loads of fun and adorable videos with his family. Courtnall wants to grow his page to 300k - let’s get him there.





@waynebrady

Comedian and host Wayne Brady is quarantined with his blended family consisting of his daughter, ex-wife and her new partner. The group have banded together to post videos detailing their unusual living situation in the coolest way possible - through doing popular dances and challenges - sometimes even whilst donning matching outfits.



