A mother's TikTok confession leaves viewers disturbed: 'I was meant to be his lover’

If you thought “Mama’s Boys” on TLC was cringe-worthy, the next tale might just push you over the edge. We get it, there’s nothing wrong with complimenting your kid on their looks. You made them, so a bit of pride is natural. But things have taken a wild turn when one mom openly admitted to seeing her son as more than, well, her son.

This “boy mom” has shaken social media to its core after confessing that her son is so attractive, she wasn’t “meant” to be his mom; she was destined to be his lover. Yes, you read that right. Meet Clarissa, a mother of two who, after setting off an online firestorm, has since deleted her social media accounts. She posted a TikTok gushing over her teenage son, Hayden, going on about his looks with more than a little pride. And it made viewers squirm.

In this disturbing video, Clarissa posted a picture of her and her son watching a sunset together. Her arm is draped around his shoulder, and her caption read, “Born to be your lover,” with a laughing emoji at the end. Safe to say, TikTok users were horrified. Ma’am, that’s really not how motherhood works! She added more photos and the cringe factor only grew. In one image, she’s seen hugging young Hayden as he rests his head against her, with the overlay text reading, “Forced to be your mother”.

The uncomfortable visuals and the captions combined made viewers feel more than a little uneasy. The video eventually fell into the hands of TikTok user @allyfarmer02, who reposted it for others to witness. Reactions poured in, with many calling it one of the creepiest posts they’d ever seen on the platform.