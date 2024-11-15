Academic pressure on children: Google data reveals which school subjects are the most stressful

In today’s fast-paced educational landscape, academic pressure on children is reaching unprecedented levels. A recent survey has revealed that a staggering 61% of teenagers cite poor grades as a significant source of stress in their lives. This pressure, stemming from everyday subjects like maths, science and history, is often overlooked yet can have profound long-term consequences on a child’s mental and emotional well-being.

“Recognising where these stressors start is invaluable in understanding how they impact a child’s well-being,” states Vasilii Kiselev, CEO and co-founder of Legacy Online School. His innovative online learning platform caters to students worldwide, aiming to provide high-quality education while supporting their mental health. “The demands of school can quickly become overwhelming, especially when children feel unsupported or struggle to keep pace.”

The burden of academic stress Chronic academic stress can lead to a multitude of negative outcomes that degrade a child's overall well-being. Decreased academic performance is a primary concern; when students experience elevated levels of stress, their capacity to concentrate, retain information and think critically diminishes significantly.

This decline in performance often coincides with lower self-esteem, as students may feel inadequate while grappling with difficult subjects. Moreover, the emotional fallout of persistent stress can contribute to serious mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression. “When children are overwhelmed, their brains aren’t open to learning,” Kiselev explains. “High stress levels actually impair their ability to retain information, concentrate and think critically — all key skills for academic success.”

When children are overwhelmed, their brains aren’t open to learning. Picture: Ron Lach/Pexels To further investigate the specific sources of this anxiety, Kiselev and his team conducted a study leveraging Google Keyword data to pinpoint the subjects that evoke the greatest distress in students. The most stressful subjects Here’s a breakdown of the top five stress-inducing subjects and actionable ways that parents and teachers can help alleviate the pressure.

Maths: The most stressful subject Maths topped the list with an average of 3,520 monthly searches, far surpassing other subjects. Many students struggle with maths because it requires a combination of problem-solving skills and procedural accuracy. A single mistake in the process can lead to the wrong answer, causing frustration and stress.

Many students struggle with maths because it requires a combination of problem-solving skills and procedural accuracy. Picture: Katerina Holmes /Pexels How parents can help: Incorporate maths into everyday activities, such as cooking, shopping or budgeting, to make the subject more practical and less intimidating. How teachers can help: Use collaborative problem-solving activities where students can work together, reducing the pressure of having to perform perfectly on their own. Chemistry: Complex and intimidating

Chemistry came second with 1,920 monthly searches. The subject’s unique blend of maths, science, and abstract theory can make it difficult for students to grasp. Concepts like molecular structures and chemical reactions are often hard to visualise, which can lead to frustration. Teachers: Use visual aids, models, and simulations to help students understand abstract concepts. Hands-on experiments are particularly effective in making chemistry more tangible.

Biology: Memorisation overload Biology ranked third with 1,800 monthly searches. This subject often requires a significant amount of memorization, from learning complex systems like human anatomy to understanding ecosystems. The sheer volume of information can overwhelm students. Parents: Engage children’s curiosity by exploring nature together, visiting parks, aquariums, or museums to see biology in action.

Teachers: Connect biology to students' everyday experiences, helping them understand how the subject applies to the world around them. Physics Physics, with 1,590 monthly searches, is another subject that causes significant stress for students. It combines maths and scientific principles in ways that can be difficult to grasp.

While simple concepts like gravity are easy to observe, more abstract topics like thermodynamics and quantum mechanics can feel overwhelming. “There’s a perception that physics is only for ‘geniuses,’ which can lead to feelings of inadequacy,” says Kiselev. Parents: Conduct simple physics experiments at home, such as building machines or testing gravity with household items, to make the principles more concrete.

Teachers: Use project-based learning, like building bridges or catapults, to help students see physics in action. Interactive simulations can also make abstract concepts more accessible. History History, with 1,230 searches, rounded out the top five. The subject’s reliance on memorization and long-form writing can be challenging, especially for students who struggle with reading comprehension or essay writing.

Additionally, learning about traumatic historical events can take an emotional toll on some students. Teachers: Use storytelling techniques to make historical events more engaging and relatable. Encourage students to connect with figures they feel personally drawn to or allow them to reenact historical events. Addressing academic stress is critical for both the emotional and academic development of children.