Adriana Lima gives birth to a son

Adriana Lima has given birth to a baby boy. The 41-year-old model - who has Valentina, 12, and nine-year-old Sienna with ex-husband Marko Jaric - and her boyfriend Andre Lemmers welcomed son Cyan into the world in Santa Monica, California, on August 29.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source told People magazine the little boy “already has mommy’s lips and eyes”. They added: “Mom and baby are at home and healthy.” The insider also explained how the couple chose the tot’s unusual name.

The source said: “[The name is] inspired by the beautiful colours of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora. “Cyan is the colour between green and blue in the colour spectrum.” On Instagram the star shared a picture of her newborn’s eyes along with a caption.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light. Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color … the color of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) Lima announced her pregnancy in February when she made her TikTok debut with a video that featured her getting her own back on Lemmers after he had made her jump out of her skin. In the clip, the 40-year-old model's boyfriend makes her jump several times before she wakes him up to show him the pregnancy test displaying “pregnant”.

Story continues below Advertisement

A sonogram was then shown with a heartbeat heard before revealing that the unborn tot is due in “fall 2022” in the caption. Lima previously admitted motherhood changed “everything” in her life. The “Ocean’s 8” star confessed that her beauty and self-care regimes went “out the window” at times as she focused her attention on her children.

Story continues below Advertisement