Affordable ways you can help make winter more bearable for the less fortunate

With winter here, most of us have prepared for the colder weather, getting out our jackets, gloves, hats and scarves to face the chill. However, many people do not have the luxury of being able to stay warm at this time of year. The less fortunate are often forced to endure the harshest conditions without adequate shelter or warm clothes.

It’s heartbreaking to think of the struggles people who are homeless or living in poverty face in winter. This is a time when compassion and kindness are critical, and it’s up to each of us to do our part to assist those in need. There are many ways in which we can help others during the winter months. We can donate blankets and warm clothes, such as jackets, socks, winter hats and scarves, to local charities and shelters.

We can also volunteer our time at soup kitchens or homeless shelters, providing not only warm meals but a warm smile, a friendly conversation, and a listening ear. Many residents in Alexandra township are left wondering how they will survive the brutal Johannesburg winter. The lack of adequate insulation in homes, especially informal dwellings, leaves the vulnerable, especially children and the elderly, at risk of succumbing to the cold.

To combat this, Muziwethu Zwane, CEO at Rays of Hope, a non-profit and public benefit organisation, holds the annual #WarmUpAlex initiative to assist those in need. “However, monetary donations are not the only way to help those living in Alex. One practical way to assist is to donate preloved winter gear that is no longer in use. Many people have at least five to six items of winter clothing that they haven't worn in years, such as an old chunky jersey or a woolly scarf from high school. These items can be dropped off at several convenient locations provided by Rays of Hope”, said Zwane. “Using paraffin stoves and lamps, as well as fires, to provide heat is a common practice in the township,” he added. “Unfortunately, these methods are dangerous and often cause fires in the community. Therefore, it’s crucial to find alternative ways to keep warm. By donating pre-loved winter gear, we can help keep the people of Alex warm and safe during the chilly season.”

Ask your company to get involved Businesses can help by sponsoring winter warmth hampers or encouraging staff to donate warm clothing and non-perishable items. Collaborating with colleagues to give back to the community can help foster a sense of teamwork in the workplace

Donate non-perishable items You can also reach out to friends and family to start a food hamper collection to make an even bigger impact. Donate non-perishable items, like canned goods, pasta, rice, maize meal, stock cubes and soup sachets, all of which will go a long way to keeping the hearts and bellies of people in Alex warm this winter

Start a knitting or crochet club. If you don’t have anything on hand to donate but do have some time on your hands, why not rope in a few friends and start a knitting group to create much-needed items like mittens, hats, scarves and blankets? Not only is it fun and an opportunity to socialise, but it would be much appreciated by people in need.