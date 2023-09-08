Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend files for custody of their baby son

Al Pacino's ex-girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has filed paperwork asking a court to grant her physical custody of their baby. The pair, who have been linked since early last year, welcomed their little boy Roman three months ago, but they are believed to have ended their relationship, and now the 29-year-old Noor has filed a petition to determine the parental relationships and demand full physical custody of the child with "reasonable visitation" for 'The Godfather' star.

In the paperwork, filed in California and obtained by The Blast, Noor has agreed to give the 83-year-old Pacino joint legal custody of Roman, which would allow him to help make decisions on matters such as medical treatment, education, and religion. Also included with the filing was a voluntary declaration of parentage, which was signed by both of them six days after the birth of their son. Roman, who was born on June 6 at Cedar's Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, is the actor's fourth child. He is also dad to 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton Pacino with his former partner Beverly DAngelo, as well as Julie Pacino, 33, from his relationship with Jan Tarrant.