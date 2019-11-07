All paws on deck! PAW Patrol Live! announces SA tour









In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. Picture: Supplied Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group, TEG Life Like Touring and Glen21 Entertainment have announced that the second live stage show based on PAW Patrol will make its South African debut in April 2020. The new action-packed, music-filled production, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” will feature the beloved characters from the animated series, and will be playing the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, Sun Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria, the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town and The Globe at Suncoast in Durban in April, 2020. Tickets to see the pups embark on this pirate-themed voyage has already gone on sale to the general public from November 5, 2019 through Ticketpros. In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Over land and on the high seas, the pups set out to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway so the celebration can go on. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.

Similar to PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” this new show, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” includes two acts and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage as well as their vehicles and packs during the adventure.

“PAW Patrol Live! has become a huge touring success for Nickelodeon, with ‘Race to the Rescue’ playing to sellout crowds during its inaugural year on the road,” said Gerald Raines, Senior Vice President, Global Location Based Experiences, Nickelodeon Group.

“In response to massive demand, we’re delighted to roll out PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure,’ giving kids and families across the country an opportunity to go on a brand new adventure with the heroic pack of pups.”

Fans can visit www.pawpatrollive.co.za for tour schedule, ticket sale information and PAW Patrol Live! Tail Mail