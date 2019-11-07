Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group, TEG Life Like Touring and Glen21 Entertainment have announced that the second live stage show based on PAW Patrol will make its South African debut in April 2020.
The new action-packed, music-filled production, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” will feature the beloved characters from the animated series, and will be playing the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, Sun Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria, the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town and The Globe at Suncoast in Durban in April, 2020.
Tickets to see the pups embark on this pirate-themed voyage has already gone on sale to the general public from November 5, 2019 through Ticketpros.
In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.
When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.