Amazon cancels kids audio book subscriptions, makes it free for everyone

US tech company Amazon has announced that it has cancelled the subscription of books and audio stories for children and students of all ages, "as long as schools are closed". While releasing a statement, the Seattle-based multinational said that children throughout the world can now instantly stream "an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids". The audio book giant has added many classic titles in the free collection, including 'Winnie-the-Pooh', 'Timeless Tales of Beatrix Potter' and 'White Fang'. No doubt the many titles to choose from will keep the little ones entertained for hours on end. All stories are free to steam on your desktop, laptop, phone or tablet using the following the link: https://stories.audible.com/discovery For parents who are stilling battling to keep a normal routine while integrating schoolwork, IDEA Digital Education has some suggestions:

Ensure your home is learning-friendly

Now that children cannot be physically present in classrooms with their teachers and fellow learners, it’s critical to ensure a tech-enabled environment at home.

Get to grips with the syllabus or teaching programme

Your child’s academic success is likely to depend heavily on the support you provide in lieu of day-to-day contact with teachers and instructors. It is now more important than ever to ensure you are up to speed with the syllabus and teaching programme in respect of each of your child’s subjects.

Find resources yourself

Now that you’re aware of your child’s goals, it’s time to seek out resources to support learning from home.

Set a timetable for your child

One of the big advantages of your child going to school is that the learning environment is very structured. In order to ensure continuity of learning, it’s important to recreate a sense of routine.