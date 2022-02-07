Amy Schumer's constant mommy guilt

Amy Schumer constantly feels "guilty" as a parent. The 40-year-old actress admitted it is "heaven on earth" being a mother to her two-year-old son Gene - who she has with husband Chris Fischer - but she is also left constantly feeling bad and she will never get used to the mixture of emotions.

Sharing a photo of herself with her son, whose face was covered by a heart emoji, she wrote on Instagram: "Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to. "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer Last month, the 'I Feel Pretty' star reflected on how she "finally" feels good after undergoing numerous surgical procedures over the last year. Amy had both her appendix and uterus removed due to endometriosis - a condition where tissue grows outside of the uterus - as well as undergoing liposuction treatment and she's now feeling stronger than ever.

Sharing two photos of herself on a beach in a black swimsuit, Amy tagged gynecologist Dr. Tamer Seckin, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jordan Terner, and acupuncturist Vickie Lee in her Instagram post and wrote: "I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.