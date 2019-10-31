What's scarier than a possessed child? A possessed doll!
From Chucky to Annabelle, scary dolls are no laughing matter. Hand up, those who looked under their beds at night in search for a demon doll?
And this Minnesota museum is playing on our childhood fears by making the things our nightmares are made of come to life. That's why it's created a scary doll competition in the spirit of Halloween.
The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minnesota, launched the competition on October 16 to showcase parts of their collection that don't normally get attention, CNN reported.
As part of its social media blitz, the museum posted a photo of a new creepy doll or figurine on its Facebook page. Participants voted by liking the photos of the dolls that they found the creepiest.