Annabelle's back! These dolls are the things nightmares are made of









The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minnesota, launched the competition on October 16 to showcase parts of their collection that don't normally get attention. Picture: Facebook What's scarier than a possessed child? A possessed doll! From Chucky to Annabelle, scary dolls are no laughing matter. Hand up, those who looked under their beds at night in search for a demon doll? And this Minnesota museum is playing on our childhood fears by making the things our nightmares are made of come to life. That's why it's created a scary doll competition in the spirit of Halloween. The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minnesota, launched the competition on October 16 to showcase parts of their collection that don't normally get attention, CNN reported. As part of its social media blitz, the museum posted a photo of a new creepy doll or figurine on its Facebook page. Participants voted by liking the photos of the dolls that they found the creepiest.

The top three winners were announced earlier this week and will go on display.

Many of the dolls are more than 100 years old, and time has taken its toll. Some of the materials have deteriorated, the paint has chipped off or they've just been worn out from being played with, said Dan Nowakowski, the museum's curator.

Check out some of the creepiest contenders below:

"Maybe a little constipated or has a tummy ache but, otherwise, she is quite pretty," commented one user.





"Creepiest by far," said another.





"So setting it on fire and burying it deep in the forest didn't work..."





"Yep, Mr Bendy here is the creepiest."





"The hair and eyes look so real. It's like a petrified baby."





"She's beautiful, but those eyes!"





"She's not that bad. A rather typical 19th century china doll."