Another sibling spat? Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan won't be attending Princess Diana reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not fly back to London for a reception to celebrate Princess Diana. A spokesperson has confirmed to the Telegraph that the royal couple - who live in Santa Barbara, California - won't be in attendance at the bash at Kensington Palace a week on Tuesday.

The celebration was originally planned to take place in July after the Diana statue was unveiled at the Sunken Garden of the palace to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana's tragic passing. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was massively scaled back. However, Prince Harry, 37, reunited with his brother Prince William, 39, for the special moment, while Meghan, 40, stayed at home in the US, as she had not long given birth to their daughter Lilibet.

The likes of Sir Elton John and around 100 other close friends and family of Diana are also expected to attend the delayed party. Her sons - whom she had with ex-husband Prince Charles - commissioned sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley to create the touching tribute to their mother, who died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, aged 36. The brothers hope the statue will be seen as a lasting symbol of the "life and legacy" of The Princess of Wales.

They said in a joint statement at the time: "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character - qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy. "Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."