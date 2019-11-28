'As their mother, I discover, I learn': Inside the wonderfully chaotic life of Princess Charlene









Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella and Kaia-Rose Wittstock stand on the palace balcony during the celebrations marking Monaco's National Day in Monaco. Picture: Reuters South African-born Princess Charlene of Monaco very rarely gives interviews. But this time she made the exception for French magazine Point de Vue. During the interview, the former Olympic swimmer gave some insight into her chaotic life, and even admitted that raising four-year-old twins is "often exhausting". One would expect royalty to have a team of nannies to be on call, but not Princess Charlene. When it comes to parenting Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, she's quite the hands-on mother. The same goes for her husband, Prince Albert II.

Both Gabriella and Jacques seem to be thriving under the watchful eye of their parents, with Charlene adding that: "Like all children they sometimes can be a little abrupt, a little hard even in their exchanges, but they support each other unconditionally. When all is well, then nothing and no one can stop them."

WATCH: Inside the lives of Monaco's royal family

She also boasted that both are bilingual, speaking English and French. "This leads them to develop their own thinking, their own vision of things," she added. "Me, as their mother, I discover, I learn. I find it marvellous following their evolution, accompanying them on this path."

According to the Daily Mail, the interview took place in her office at the Prince's Palace of Monaco in the run up to last week's National Day celebrations.

It appears that the princess intends on keeping things as normal as possible for her brood, and this includes their father dropping them off at school in the morning.

Evenings tend to be a bit more chaotic. "When I’m alone with them, the kids fight over who will sleep with mum. They love to climb into our bed, suddenly we find ourselves a little cramped. And all this without counting our two dogs, Poppy and Harley!" she explained.