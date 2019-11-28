South African-born Princess Charlene of Monaco very rarely gives interviews. But this time she made the exception for French magazine Point de Vue.
During the interview, the former Olympic swimmer gave some insight into her chaotic life, and even admitted that raising four-year-old twins is "often exhausting".
One would expect royalty to have a team of nannies to be on call, but not Princess Charlene. When it comes to parenting Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, she's quite the hands-on mother. The same goes for her husband, Prince Albert II.