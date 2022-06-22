Ashley Graham compares motherhood to ‘running a marathon everyday’

The 34-year-old model – who has Isaac, two, and five-month-old twins Malachi and Roman with husband Justin Ervin – admits that it is difficult to find the ideal work-life balance.

Speaking about her morning routine, Ashley said: “I brush my teeth and go downstairs to make coffee and, if I’m hungry, have fruit or something light.

“Then, I’ll make my two-year-old’s oatmeal. He’s obsessed. He even eats it dry – he calls it ‘little oatmeal' and then cooked oatmeal is ‘big oatmeal’. So I make sure to have a bowl of cooked and another of dry, because I don’t know what kind of mood he’s going to wake up in.

“Then, if the twins are still asleep, I try to do a little stretch to get my body warmed up for the day, because managing three kids and working is basically like running a marathon everyday. By seven o’clock, I’m on my second cup of coffee.”