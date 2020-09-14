Attempted Joburg kidnapping may have rattled parents but there are ways to keep your children safe

The attempted kidnapping that occurred last week at a Florida restaurant in Joburg rattled many parents. It’s a nightmare scenario that we would rather not play out. But it’s cause for concern, with parents now warned to be vigilant. What’s even more frightening is that a child goes missing every five hours in SA and according to Missing Children South Africa, 23 percent of the children being either never found, trafficked or found deceased. “The last thing you want to do is instil a sense of fear in your child but a healthy awareness of the dangers of the world could end up saving their lives,” commented Casey Rousseau from 1st for Women Insurance. “When it comes to kidnapping, the more knowledge both the parent and child have, the better their chances of identifying kidnappers and preventing the unthinkable from happening,” she explained.

As the adage goes - rather be safe than sorry - Rousseau has the following advice for parents and children.

Eyes open

Always keep an eye out for strangers loitering nearby. Avoid being distracted by your phone or other devices and duties / activities that you aren’t fully aware of your surroundings. Kidnappings happen in a matter of seconds. If you see anything untoward, report it to the authorities.

Avoid danger areas

Avoid spots where you can become easily separated from your kids and where they can disappear in the masses. Teach your kids to always be in a well-protected and monitored area, where a responsible adult or authority is nearby. Also start right at your own doorstep and make sure that your home is thoroughly secured against would-be kidnappers.

Who you gonna call?

A two-way line of communication should be available between parents and kids at all times. Instruct your kids to call you immediately when something is amiss or when there’s a change in plans that they haven’t cleared with you, even if it comes from someone they know well. They should also know their own address, home phone number, your cellphone number and emergency contact numbers.

ID check

Instil a healthy sense of scepticism in your kids. When someone claims to be an official or to know you, insist that they check with you to verify this.

Keep your friends close

Kids should always be close to their parents, particularly in busy, public spaces. If your kids go out, they should always take a friend with them, especially to a place they haven’t been before. Ideally, a responsible adult should also be in the vicinity in case something goes awry.

Make sure the school has done its homework

Your child’s school must have proactive measures in place against kidnapping and enforce these to ensure your child’s safety.

Have a backup plan

Your kids should always know what they should do and where they should meet you if they are lost in a public area. This will help even if you don’t have cellphone reception.

Move as fast as you can, make as much noise as possible

If someone follows your kids, tries to restrain them or force them into a car, they should run and scream as loudly as they can.

Tracking apps and panic buttons

Use technology at your disposal to know where your kids are at all times and to allow them to alert you immediately if need be.