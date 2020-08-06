Audi issues apology for ’insensitive’ ad showing little girl eating a banana

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

German car manufacturer Audi has found itself at the centre of a heated Twitter debate after posting an ad for its Audi RS 4 Avant. In the picture a little girl is standing in front of the car while eating a banana. Moments after sharing the post with its Twitter followers, the brand was inundated with requests to remove it. Critics branded it "sexually suggestive", "strange" and "creepy", according to Sky News. Some also took issue with the tag line reading: "Lets your heart beat faster - in every aspect."

Lets your heart beat faster – in every aspect. #AudiRS4 pic.twitter.com/14XaKhlRVL — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) August 2, 2020

One online user suggested Audi was promoting reckless driving as the child could be run over by standing in front of the vehicle.

Not long after, the brand issued a lengthy statement on social media, saying “We hear you and let’s get this straight: We care for children. The Audi RS 4 is a family car with more than thirty driver assistance systems including an emergency break system. That’s why we showcased it with various family members for the campaign.”

We hear you and let’s get this straight: We care for children. The Audi RS 4 is a family car with more than thirty driver assistance systems including an emergency break system. That’s why we showcased it with various family members for the campaign. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XAeIjszUWQ — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) August 3, 2020

Soon after Audi issued an apology, other users joined the conversation by suggesting that any one labelling the ad “sexually suggestive” are the ones that should check themselves.

I feel like if you see a little girl eating a banana and think it's sexual, you should be put on the sex offender registry because obviously you are not seeing it as just a girl eating a fruit. — Anthony K (@ARunner1996) August 6, 2020

Anybody looking at a little girl eating fruit and labelling it ‘sexually suggestive’ should be the ones in the news https://t.co/j58MXHfdp9 — cal (@Calrichardson_) August 4, 2020

Either way, the ad raised a triggered response among social media users. As of yet, Audi still hasn’t removed the original RS4 post.