Awkward conversations 101: Toddler mistakes mom’s vibrator for a phone

A woman shared a funny incident regarding her vibrator to ‘’You Tango.’’
She explained that she always considered herself a ‘Vibrator Fairy’ and that she’d always like to gift people with sex toys, particularly a vibrator.
It was her sister’s birthday, and of course, she did ‘what any good girlfriend does’: ‘’I went vibrator shopping! I sent her the funniest, yet still, the most usable thing I could find: a small, vibrating, hot pink dildo named Jelly Jr,’’ she writes.
I don’t know about naming the thing, but different strokes for different folks, I guess. It is a toy, after all.
She explains that her sister was excited to try her new toy boyfriend. ‘’She joked about taking him out to drinks or buying him a jaunty little hat.’’ However, no jokes were made when her 18-month-old son got a hold of the dawn vibrator.
‘’While my 5-year-old son goes to school, my 18-month-old son is home with me all day, every day. He’s my shadow. Wherever I go, he goes,’’ she said. And one morning, when sis was getting ready for the day, and he wandered around the bedroom, specifically around her night stand.
‘’I saw him open the drawer and reach in, poking around with his pudgy fingers. I didn’t think he’d find what I buried in the back. I was wrong.’’
‘’He pulled his hand out, clutching my lavender vibrator. Shocked, I barely registered what he had before he put it to his ear and, with a smile, started saying, "Hell-o. Hell-o."
Do you really want to answer that call, son? I don’t think so. This was probably the first phone call he made by himself. Moral of the story: just like we were taught when younger to ‘Put your toys away once you’re done playing with it.’