Awkward conversations 101: Toddler mistakes mom’s vibrator for a phone

A woman shared a funny incident regarding her vibrator to ‘’You Tango.’’ She explained that she always considered herself a ‘Vibrator Fairy’ and that she’d always like to gift people with sex toys, particularly a vibrator.

It was her sister’s birthday, and of course, she did ‘what any good girlfriend does’: ‘’I went vibrator shopping! I sent her the funniest, yet still, the most usable thing I could find: a small, vibrating, hot pink dildo named Jelly Jr,’’ she writes. I don’t know about naming the thing, but different strokes for different folks, I guess. It is a toy, after all.

She explains that her sister was excited to try her new toy boyfriend. ‘’She joked about taking him out to drinks or buying him a jaunty little hat.’’ However, no jokes were made when her 18-month-old son got a hold of the dawn vibrator. ‘’While my 5-year-old son goes to school, my 18-month-old son is home with me all day, every day. He’s my shadow. Wherever I go, he goes,’’ she said. And one morning, when sis was getting ready for the day, and he wandered around the bedroom, specifically around her night stand.