Awkward! Toy store employee accidentally adds ’WAP’ to playlist, to the horror of listening parents

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s a toy store; what could go wrong? you ask. Well, irate parents were left in shock when a toy store in Canada started playing Cardi B’s chart-topping “WAP” over the loudspeaker. Those who know the lyrics are well aware that the PG-rated words are not for little ears, let alone a toy store playlist. The employee claimed she accidentally added “WAP” to the store’s playlist, incurring the wrath of mothers in the aisles as she raced to shut it off, Fox News reported. Sharing the embarrassing story on Reddit, the unnamed employee explained that she had grown sick of the two CDs her employers deemed “suitable” to play over the store’s loudspeakers, so she decided to update the playlist with what she thought were similarly suitable songs.

Bad idea!

“This morning before my shift, I wanted to update the work playlist as it was getting a little stale. So I did the quick add option that allows you to go through your liked songs and just click them to add them to the selected playlist,” she wrote.

Two hours into her shift, she heard the familiar lyrics to the song. “Oh my ever-loving f***, I added WAP to a children store’s playlist. I look up and see looks of horror on the faces of women and innocent children,” she added.

What ensued was something that can only be compared to a very bad comedy movie, with Megan Thee Stallion singing at the top of her lungs, “If he ate my a**, he’s a bottom feeder.”

The post has since gone viral on Reddit with more than 1.1 million comments.

Most Redditors seemed to see the funny side of the unfortunate situation.

“That is hilarious! Is there any song worse for a toy store or any worse location for that song?" commented one user.

Another said: “The same happened to my manager when running a restaurant dinner shift. The song changed to some really pervy house song which went something along the lines of: ’ah, ah, daddy, am I doing this right?’.”