Back to school anxiety: 3 ways to ease your child into a classroom environment

Children of all ages, although generally more resilient than adults, are suffering at the moment. I have found increased stress, anxiety, depression, inadequacy, helplessness, and generally a feeling of being overwhelmed. This has affected their motivation and ultimately self-concept. There are mixed feelings about going back to school. On the one hand, they're excited about the prospect of seeing their peers but are anxious about catching "the corona". Here's how to mentally prepare your child for returning to school: Start a conversation Preparation for school will not be one conversation, but a few. Start with a conversation about the virus and ask them what they understand. Listen to them and correct any misconceptions. It is a disease like flu but different, basically the person doesn't feel well.

Tell them that children and young people every seldom die from this but old people that are already sickly are the ones who suffer the most. Don't go into too many details re the symptoms, as I guarantee that they will start telling you that they are experiencing these symptoms.

Acknowledge their feelings, remember no feelings are wrong but we don't always express them in the best way. The best way to express anger is the use of a punching bag. You're not allowed to hit or hurt people but you can use the punching bag. Thereafter you will need to discuss the masks, physical distancing, hygiene etc.

Make a game of it

Make a game of the masks they can put masks on their dolls etc. Then talk about what school be like, different, explain the differences as per the school policy. Remember not to ask too many questions as this may feel like an interrogation.

Reflect their feelings eg. you seem to be confused, sad, angry, upset, scared etc. A wonderful movie to watch is Pixar's "Inside-Out" as the children seem to relate to this and it gives one a reference point for discussions of feelings.

The conversations about going to school can be done through drawings or stories as children love these. You can then discuss the drawings. The use of puppets may facilitate this process and make it more fun. You can start with two puppets having a conversation and then you can have one puppet and other family members may also join in and have puppets asking questions. Then allow the child/children to give a show.

Keep to routine

Remember a routine is important and implementing this especially in terms of going to sleep is important. It is important that they get enough sleep.

Make the bedtime routine relaxed. Prepare well for the mornings, suitcases packed, lunches sorted etc. Wake the children up early enough that the mornings getting ready for school are not stressful.

On the way to school play their favourite music/ songs and encourage them to sing along. This will ensure that they will arrive at school feeling happy. When fetching them again don't cross-question them, reflect their feelings eg you look happy, sad, etc.

If they slam the door instead of shouting at them re slamming the door say rather "it seems as if you're feeling angry school must have been tough today". This opens up the conversation.

Mandy Arnott is an educational psychologist. Follow her Facebook Live talks here.