Create an ergonomic space for homework at home to allow your child to learn in a healthy way.

EVEN when sitting still a child’s body is constantly moving. As Dr. Tim Springer, the founder of the Human Environmental Research Organisation, a recognised expert in measuring worker performance, ergonomics, behaviour and the environment points out, sitting involves large and small motions, acts of balance and macro movements of arms and legs.

That said sitting still is the ideal. Many children twist and turn, slouch and swing on chairs.

School alone, 15 years or more of it, mean kids spend a lot of time sitting which is why it’s worth paying attention or where and how they sit.

Investing in child-sized furniture from a small age is beneficial in numerous ways.



Confidence

If you’re seen the mini loos and basins at creches, designed to give potty training children the confidence to go to the bathroom independently, you’ll understand that little furniture can have the same function. From an early age, children with appropriate sized tables and chairs may learn to eat and work independently.



Structure and routine

Sitting at a table for meals and colouring also offers structure and routine that will make it easier for them to adjust in the schooling environment.



Healthy posture

Early ergonomics are imperative, a comfortable supported child is less likely to experience physical pain and therefore fidget or lose concentration.

A child should be able with the back firmly against the chair; shoulders backs; and with both feet side by side and firmly on the floor, not dangling above or hunched over.

Good posture builds a strong core muscles.



