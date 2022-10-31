Bad parenting styles to avoid, unless you want to raise an avoidant adult

Although discipline is crucial, parents should use it with caution. Children's behaviour is erratic, just like ours. Your child may make mistakes occasionally that you wouldn't have predicted and, at other times, they may go too far, leaving you helpless in the circumstance.

In these circumstances, harsh discipline is the natural response. Parents may act violently or say things that could lower their child's self-esteem. Such parenting techniques can cause youngsters to exhibit avoidant behaviour, in which they effectively do not think about changing their behaviour. You should consider why you are reprimanding or punishing your child as a parent. What kind of behaviour do you want your child to exhibit?

Once the youngster realises what is wrong with their behaviour, they can quickly change it and use different techniques or behaviours. Three main parenting approaches that can make your child avoidant and obstinate, willing to do whatever to avoid getting caught rather than owning up to their error and changing their behaviour:

Corporal punishment According to research, physical punishment of any form is bad for your child's health. It wouldn't help to significantly alter a child's behaviour, but it might noticeably alter the child's brain's structure.

In addition to the variables, physical punishment encourages the same behaviour in the child and increases the likelihood that the youngster will beat other children in the future. Your child will avoid you if you employ physical punishment because they know what happens next: a beating. Lying, maintaining secrecy and engaging in covert behaviour will make a youngster anxious and encourage them to engage in more avoidant behaviour. Talking the child through their feelings and offering advice on how to better control their emotions might help them change inappropriate or out-of-character behaviour.

Inconsistency isn't the answer Consistency is key to discipline, and if it's lacking, no amount of punishment will work. Never give your child the impression that they are free to act however they choose all the time and that they can be screamed at at random moments. Confusion may result from this, and the child's behaviour may then show signs of worry. Make sure you explain your expectations to your child after a negative experience and wrap things up positively, so that your youngster feels understood and satisfied.