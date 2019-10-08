Technology probably affects everyone’s life today. It has transformed our entire world of communication decade by decade over the last century until we are now quite, or at least partly, dependent on it to function effectively in our daily routines.
From phone communication, (talking, texting, Skype, selfies, photos) to learning and reading, to games, computers, cooking, household electronics, transportation vehicles, GPS, banking, purchasing and consuming - we are all becoming ever more dependent upon innovative technologies for our daily existence.
But, technology brings both blessings and curses to our lives, although both are certainly essential for us to keep up with the rapidly progressing world. It allows us to keep in touch no matter where we are and to be on hand in case of emergencies. It enhances our learning and sharing. It entertains.
Technology allows us to locate our destinations and get where we are going. It allows us to say to almost anyone anywhere, “thank you”, “I love you”.
But technology has also affected family life some might say "negatively" in some ways. There are times when family members are sitting at the same dinner table but are mentally distant on their cellphones, diligently texting or talking to extended or surrogate family members, friends or even business colleagues.