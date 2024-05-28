Beyoncé ‘got bullied’ when she was younger, reveals her mother Tina Knowles

Tina Knowles has revealed Beyoncé "was very shy" and "got bullied" when she was younger. The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker's mother has reflected on her favourite memories of her children growing up and recalled the moment Beyoncé "stood up for someone" who was also being targeted.

Sharing a video from her interview with Vogue magazine on Instagram, she said: "Beyoncé, she was very shy and she got bullied a bit but the day that she stood up for someone — she didn’t stand up for herself, she stood up for them. “I’m getting emotional talking about it. I was just, I couldn't have been more proud of her.” Tina - who referred to Beyoncé, her sister Solange, and former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland as her "three girls"

She added: "Solange, was her signing a petition in school, she was only in like fifth grade and she was out getting petitions signed. So she’s always been an activist.” Tina, 70, has often referred to Kelly, 43, as her third daughter, and recently revealed how she started living with the family when she was 11 years old. She said: "Kelly was always this kid that just tried to protect everybody. I have a memory of her with her best friend Barbara and her being a mediator and just being this little peacemaker.”

Alongside the clip from the interview, the proud parent - who has Beyoncé, 42, and Solage, 37, with ex-husband Mathew Knowles - explained her approach to parenting. She wrote: "Each child is different! But all so special. I believe kids are born with their personalities. My three girls All handled things very differently “Learn their personalities and respect the individuality. Never compare the negatives , always praise the positive differences and pay attention to the things that you can brag on about them.