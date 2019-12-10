Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

Beyoncé's miscarriages taught her to "mother herself" before having children, as she says she's found her "purpose" in life now. The "Brown Skin Girl" hitmaker suffered several miscarriages before the birth of her first child Blue Ivy - whom she has with her husband Jay-Z - in 2012, and has said the tragic losses helped her discover how to take better care of herself before having children of her own.

She said: "Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else."

After giving birth to Blue Ivy, Beyoncé - who also has two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her spouse - embarked on a quest to find her "purpose", and has since found that leaving a "legacy" has been far more "fulfilling" than scoring number one records.

The 38-year-old singer added to ELLE magazine: "Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger.