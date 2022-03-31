Blac Chyna shades her baby daddies on social media, only to have them put her on blast

Tyga and Rob Kardashian have blasted Blac Chyna after she claimed they don’t pay child support. The 33-year-old beauty – who has nine-year-old son King Cairo with the “Ayo” hitmaker and five-year-old daughter Dream with the Arthur George sock designer – took to Twitter to complain she had had to give up some of her cars because she is a "single mother (with) no support".

She posted: "Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars ...my reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support. I'm a MAMA. Single no support child support." However, Tyga quickly jumped in to insist there was no reason why he would pay child support because he is the primary carer for their son.

Commenting on a screenshot of Chyna's tweets, he wrote: "I pay 40k a year for my son school he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.(sic)" And Rob soon echoed his remarks.

He wrote on the same post: "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol." The “Rack City” hitmaker noted the difference in payments between himself and Rob and jokingly tagged the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in a comment to ask: "how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug.(sic)" Despite her comments now, in February 2021, Chyna – who dated Tyga for three years until 2014, while she had a whirlwind romance with Rob and their engagement ended in the summer of 2017, around 18 months after they first got together – seemed satisfied with the arrangements between her and her former partners.

