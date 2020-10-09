Bless his little heart! Prince William reveals Attenborough’s new doccie scared George so much that he stopped watching it

Prince William stopped watching one of Sir David Attenborough's documentaries because it scared his son. The 38-year-old royal and Prince George, seven, sat down to watch 'Extinction: The Facts' together, but the future king asked his dad to change the channel because he was terrified by what he saw. Prince William shared: "The most recent one, the extinction one, actually George and I had to turn it off, we got so sad about it halfway through. And he said to me, 'I don’t want to watch this anymore. Why is it come to this?' "He’s seven years old and he’s asking me these questions, he really feels it, and I think every seven year old out there can relate to that." The royal - who also has Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, with the Duchess of Cambridge - admitted his son hated watching some of the scenes in the documentary, which featured whales rotting on the shore.

And Prince William has insisted more needs to be done to fight against climate change.

He told Sky News: "I really feel, from an emotional point of view as well, I think every parent … Everyone wants to do the best for their children and I think we have to have a decade of change.

"A decade of repairing the planet so that we can hand it on to the next generation, and future generations. And sustain the prosperity in for their lives too."

Attenborough recently joined Prince William and his family for a private screening of his latest documentary, 'A Life On Our Planet'.

Prince George was also among the people who submitted questions to the documentary-maker as part of a video series.

He asked: "Hello, David Attenborough! Which animal do you think will become extinct next?"

In response, Attenborough said: "Well let’s hope there won’t be any, because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction. We can protect them."