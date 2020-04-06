Boo! Mom gets more than she bargained for while trying to scare her son
As many nations around the world hunker down against the spread of Covid-19, parents are having to find new ways to keep their children entertained. Some folks have even taken to creating worthy content for social media at the expense of their little ones.
But this one mother got a bit more than she bargained for while trying to scare the living daylights out of her son. In a video posted to Twitter, the mother is seen entering a dark room covered in a sheet while her son sleeps.
She tries shaking him awake and on the third try, he wakes up screaming when discovering her in the room. What follows it obviously not something she expected, and the results are hilarious.
this took me OUTTTT😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/OMOmpyntZN— im (@nnuunuuu) April 5, 2020
The video has so far received more than 6.7 million views, but even funnier were some of the comments.
