London - A boy of seven who sent a birthday card to Heaven for his dead father has received a letter from Royal Mail to confirm it was delivered safely. Jase Hyndman wrote on the card’s envelope: "Mr Postman, can you take this to Heaven for my dad’s birthday, thanks."

It was seen by Sean Milligan, a Royal Mail assistant delivery office manager, who wrote back to tell Jase: "I just wanted to take this opportunity to contact you about how we succeeded in the delivery of your letter, to your dad in Heaven.

"This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects ... however, please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered."

Images of Jase’s note and Milligan’s reply have gone viral on Facebook after being posted by Jase’s mother, Teri Copland, and shared more than 230 000 times. Copland, of West Lothian, Scotland, said Jase was thrilled with the reply.

"He was overwhelmed and kept saying: 'My dad really got my letter, Mum.' I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got his card," she said.

"Royal Mail, you’ve just restored my faith in humanity."

Jase and his ten-year-old sister Neive have marked their father’s birthday every year since he died at 28 in May 2014. Copland said: "I’ve always told Neive and Jase, even if you can’t get anyone a present it’s always nice to send a card at Christmas and birthdays.

"I want people to realise that a small gesture of kindness can have such a fantastic impact on someone’s life. Royal Mail took part and that gives me so much comfort."

