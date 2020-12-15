Brian Austin Green made his sons join a school pod so they could still socialise

Brian Austin Green has made sure his sons can still socialise in quarantine. The 47-year-old actor - who has kids Noah, eight, Bodhi, six, and Journey, four, with estranged wife Megan Fox - has opened up on home schooling his children during the pandemic, and the importance of them developing their social skills. He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We have a pod of like six other kids, because our 8-year-old, he just wasn't into the remote learning at all. "Sitting in front of a computer and doing that, that just wasn't his thing... I think some kids need the socialisation. Like, they really need to be with other kids." However, Brian has also been inspired by quarantine and is "building a vegetable garden" to encourage his kids to eat healthier in an exciting way.

He added: "I built a chicken coop over the summer. And now I'm currently building a vegetable garden. [I thought], 'We're forced to eat at home more, so let me figure out a way of making that a cooler experience for the kids'...

"The kids are way more excited about eating it than going to a grocery store and buying fruits and vegetables and all of that.

"Like picking fruits off of trees or bushes, their involvement is what keeps them excited about eating it... I'm just I'm learning as I go. It's all trial and error at this point."

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ alum and the 34-year-old actress both filed divorce petitions in November after 10 years of marriage, and last week, it was confirmed Brian is seeking to obtain both joint legal and physical custody of their sons.

It's said Brian did not request any child support in the filing, but he did ask for spousal support and his filing indicated that Megan is asking for the same thing in her own response filing.

The couple officially filed for divorce last month, but had actually split eight months earlier in March, with Brian announcing the news publicly in May.