Brian Austin Green thanks fans for being ’supportive’ after baby mama drama

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Brian Austin Green has thanked his fans for being “supportive” after he was slammed by his estranged wife Megan Fox for making her seem like an "absent mother”. The 48-year-old actor was criticised on social media by Megan earlier this week after he posted several pictures of their three sons - Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and three-year-old Journey - on Instagram, as she said he has only been posting their pictures online so that he can seem like the “perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year" at her expense. And on Wednesday, Brian seemingly addressed the situation when he sent his appreciation to all those who have defended him following Megan’s comments. He said in a video posted to Instagram: "I wanted to thank everyone who’s come on my page and been supportive of everything. It’s extremely kind and really appreciated.” View this post on Instagram “Life at home while the kids are at school” :) A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) on Nov 4, 2020 at 12:47pm PST Megan hit out at the ‘BH90210’ star over the weekend when he shared Halloween snaps with his kids, as she said she never posts pictures of her children online for the sake of their privacy.

She fumed: "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in.

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time.

"Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you? (sic)"

Not long after the 34-year-old beauty shared her comment, Brian - who announced in May this year that he and Megan had split - took down his original post.

He then shared the same photo, but with Journey cropped out and wrote on the new post: "Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!"