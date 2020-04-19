Can we just give Rachel Kolisi a break and look at the bigger picture?

Lovely photo. That's the first thing I thought when I saw the image Rachel Kolisi had posted of herself with daughter Keziah to her Instagram account. And then I read the comments and thought "oh no, why didn't she disable them?"

The photo in question is that of Kolisi sharing a tender moment with two-year-old Keziah with the caption "She finally let me straighten her hair." It didn't take long for the criticism to start after reading just three comments in - I gave up after realising that more than 1 200 people had responded to the photo.

While most users offered words of encouragement and commented on how beautiful they look, there were those who questioned why she would put heat on her daughter's hair. It didn't take long for just one comment to set Kolisi off with a spicy clap back of her own. But this time I could see why she felt the need to retaliate.

A few years back Kim Kardashian West got judged for straightening North's hair at about the same age. Kardashian West, who doesn't normally entertain trolls, felt the need to respond and said she only does it once a year and on special occasions.

Unlike others, Rachel Kolisi lives her life under constant scrutiny and criticism, and instead of keeping quiet she chooses to hit back. Sometimes it doesn't work in her favour.