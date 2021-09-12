Cassper Nyovest misses son's 1st birthday: ’I just hope you know I love you with all my heart dude’

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest may be making money moves in the UK, but the time spent apart from his family is starting to take its toll on him. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mufasa shared that his son Khotso is celebrating his first birthday on Sunday.

His heartfelt post revealed his disappointment of not having to spend the special milestone with his only child. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

Sharing a picture of himself cuddling with a newborn Khotso, Nyovest wrote: “Eish, its my son's 1st birthday in an hour and I'm in another country making sacrifices for his future. “I just hope you know I love you with all my heart dude. You literally forced me to be a better person. I promise to catch the next one. Love dad.” The ’Move for Me’ rapper has been working hard in the UK, headlining gigs and making special appearances.

Lucky for him, his British fans softened the blow of not being back in SA for his son’s big day by singing ’Happy Birthday’ for Khotso while performing in Manchester. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

Despite being overseas, Nyovest has been hard at work building his empire. Just last week he announced details of his new alcoholic drink called Billiato, set to be released in November 2021. Hours after making the announcement, the @billiato1 Instagram account raked up more than 2K followers. When asked in his comments section if it was a gin or a vodka, Nyovest replied with “It’s a taste of wealth”.