Chad who? Mzansi tweeps are champing at the bit to find out who guy is that ‘owns’ $300m worth of SA mines

When Twitter user @Jon_Stoic posted a video clip of random strangers being asked what they do for a living, it raised eyebrows, particularly among South African folks. Sharing the clip with his followers, he captioned the post, “Chad here owns $300-million (about R5.26 billion) worth of South African minerals and lives in America he says his biggest issue is the civil rights of South Africans…”

In the clip, Chad nonchalantly says he’s the heir to a company based in South Africa and inherited “like a 40% stake about two and a half years ago.” When asked what she does for a living, his friend revealed she is a college student, but on the side, sells pictures of her big toe. Chad, on the other hand, admitted that he’s worth “roughly $300-million.”

“You’re worth $300-million?” repeated the interviewer, to which he responded, “In equity and the company, yeah.” Chad here owns $300million worth of South African minerals & lives in America , he says his biggest issue is the civil rights of South Africans…pic.twitter.com/5BJVtPWlpM — Jonjon (@Jon_Stoic) February 5, 2023

Without missing a beat, he revealed to Twitter and the rest of the world that he lives in Santa Monica and rents an apartment for $15K a month. But that’s not even the best of it. When asked to check how much money was in his chequeing account, Chad said, “$7 326 000.” And the worst part about being an heir to a mining fortune?

“Civil rights issues,” he said with a deadpan face. The post immediately went viral and was viewed more than 280K times. Once Mzansi tweeps caught a whiff of it, it was tickets for Chad. “Firstly, people are just okay with revealing this type of info to complete strangers....,” commented someone, to which @Jon_Stoic responded, “Maybe he thinks Africans don’t see these videos.”

The interesting part is that ‘Chad’ isn’t even his real name. “Chad isn’t even his first name I just gave him that coz he is a typical Chad lol, don’t know him,” wrote Jon. Chad who???? — Sthembiso_RSA (@Sthembiso_RSA) February 6, 2023

Sorry 😂 — Jonjon (@Jon_Stoic) February 7, 2023 Obviously, a debate ensued, with many doubting Chad’s’ story was even real. The big question was - who is Chad, and he needs to expand on his “civil rights issues” comment? I'm aware that SA laws protect workers. I want him to say it with his chest and in full, that human rights are basically a hinderence to his enterprise. Maybe he'll surprise me, but I want him to say it with his chest. — Noloyiso (@Earthy_Nolly) February 7, 2023